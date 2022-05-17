Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Altro

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Jay-Z and Citi Ventures invest in Altro

Jay-Z and Citi Ventures invest in Altro

Credit building startup Altro has raised $18 million with support from Jay-Z and Citi Ventures.

The Series A funding was led by Pendulum, with participation from Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures, as well as Citi Ventures, Black Capital Fund, and Concrete Rose Fund, and individual investors.

Formerly known as Perch, Altro allows users to build credit through recurring payments for digital subscriptions such as Netflix and Spotify.

“With all the other available data to demonstrate a person’s fiscal responsibility, there’s no excuse to continue to rely on outdated methods like credit cards and loan payments, which are predatory and exclusionary at best,“ says Altro co-founder and CEO Michael Broughton. ”Perch has proven the demand for more accessible forms of credit building, and now as Altro, we’re creating a movement, bringing financial empowerment to all."

He says the new funding will be used to build the company’s financial literacy catalogue/educational offerings and reach new users looking to build or repair credit.

Launched in 2020, the app shot to the top 10 in the App Store amid a surge in sign-ups — amassing a 200,000 person waitlist.

The Series A funding round brings Altro’s total funding to $21 million.

Related Companies

Altro

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?[On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Trending

Related News
Credit technology startup Fintern raises £8 million
/startups

Credit technology startup Fintern raises £8 million

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score
/retail

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

14 May 2021

Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

09 Nov 2020

US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

05 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models