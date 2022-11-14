Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking People

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan to open Athens payments R&amp;D centre

JP Morgan to open Athens payments R&D centre

Wall Street giant JP Morgan is opening a payments innovation lab in Athens as part of a wider Greek expansion.

The bank intends to initially hire around 50 employees for the lab, including payments product and engineering specialists.

It will provide research and development to the payments business globally, including working with Onyx, JP Morgan’s unit focussed on cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain.

From the outset, the centre will concentrate on supporting the development of solutions around distributed ledger technology, artificial intelligence and cryptography related to payments systems.

The lab will be located in a new Athens head office that will house employees across the firm’s corporate and investment bank and asset and wealth management businesses.

Takis Georgakopoulos, global head, JP Morgan Payments, says: “We want to stay at the apex of payments innovation, and our new location in Athens will be a key nerve centre for our cutting edge payments innovation work."

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking People

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Trending

Related News
JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service
/payments

JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

JP Morgan invests in Second Life's payment platform Tilia
/payments

JP Morgan invests in Second Life's payment platform Tilia

JP Morgan names Apac head of payments

17 Oct

JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

12 Sep

Trending

  1. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  2. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  3. Ex-Googler unveils &#39;family office for the world&#39;

  4. NatWest releases payment APIs for corporate customers

  5. Spanish banks to road test digital euro

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023