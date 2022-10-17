JP Morgan names Apac head of payments

Madhav Kalyan has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific payments for JP Morgan as part of a reshuffle of the bank's senior management in the region.

Based in Mumbai, he succeeds Sridhar Kanthadai who will remain with the firm as the newly appointed co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS.

Kalyan joined JP Morgan in 2009 as head of corporate banking for India and became senior country officer for India in early 2021.

That role will be taken on by Kaustubh Kulkarni who will also continue in his current role as vice chair of Asia Pacific.

In addition, Navin Wadhwani has been appointed as head of investment banking for India while PD Singh has bene promoted to the dual role of head of corporate banking, India and interim CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank, India.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

