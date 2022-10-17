Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking People Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan names Apac head of payments

JP Morgan names Apac head of payments

Madhav Kalyan has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific payments for JP Morgan as part of a reshuffle of the bank's senior management in the region.

Based in Mumbai, he succeeds Sridhar Kanthadai who will remain with the firm as the newly appointed co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS.

Kalyan joined JP Morgan in 2009 as head of corporate banking for India and became senior country officer for India in early 2021.

That role will be taken on by Kaustubh Kulkarni who will also continue in his current role as vice chair of Asia Pacific. 

In addition, Navin Wadhwani has been appointed as head of investment banking for India while PD Singh has bene promoted to the dual role of head of corporate banking, India and interim CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank, India.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking People Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play
/cloud

Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play

India preps digital rupee pilot
/crypto

India preps digital rupee pilot

JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

12 Sep

India's RBI tightens rules for digital lenders

11 Aug

JPMorgan Chase under fire from investors over huge tech spending - FT

23 Mar

Revolut makes Asia-Pacific landgrab with Indian acquisition and OZ credit licence

15 Feb

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023