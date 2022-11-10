JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

JP Morgan is teaming up with Mastercard on a service that uses open banking to let customers make payments using their bank account information instead of a card.

The Pay-by-Bank service offers ACH payments that use open banking so that customers can permission their financial data to be shared between trusted parties to let them pay bills directly from their bank account.



This means that customers do not need to type in routing and account numbers each time they need to pay a bill.



For billers and merchants, it automates consumer onboarding and reduces the risk and cost of storing bank account information. JP Morgan says the offering will be particularly beneficial for recurring payments.



Pay-by-Bank is currently being piloted with a few billers and merchants before an expansion next year.



Max Neukirchen, head, payments and commerce solutions, JP Morgan Payments says: "We’re delighted to work with Mastercard on this solution as their open banking capabilities will transform the payment experience.



"Together, we will offer an attractive, simple and secure Pay-by-Bank solution that gives choice to our clients and their customers who use ACH as their payment mechanism."