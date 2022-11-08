Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CMA begins search for new chair of Open Banking entity as Crosswell steps down

CMA begins search for new chair of Open Banking entity as Crosswell steps down

Charlotte Crosswell is to step down from her role as chair and trustee of the UK's Open Banking Implementation Entity, kickstarting a reruitment process for a fresh face at the helm as the organisation transitions to a new entity, Open Banking Limited.

Crosswell will retire from the role she took over over from former incumbent Imran Gulamhuseinwala, who quit his post last year after an independent investigation found that leadership failures at the OBIE "allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation".

Crosswell's contract expires in January 2023, when she will be moving on to take over the chair at the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), an organisation created on the advice of the Kalifa Review to unblock barriers to growth for UK fintech.

At the OBIE, she will be replaced by a new chair appointed by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA says Crosswell "led important efforts to strengthen the management, governance and workplace culture of the organisation. As Trustee, she has overseen significant progress by the CMA9 banks in meeting their obligations under the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order, and this will enable the implementation phase of the Open Banking remedy to be completed shortly for the majority of the CMA9 banks.”

The competition watchdog says key priorities for the next chair and trustee will include the protection of ongoing CMA Order requirements and the consideration and potential implementation of the Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee’s decisions on the future long-term regulatory framework for Open Banking in the UK.

The Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee (JROC), a cross-authority taskforce convened by the Competition and Markets Authority in March, was established to build on the progress of open banking under a new regulatory regime that will sunset the the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) in favour of a new body, with a more broadly-based funding and governance mode.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator in August recruited Bryan Zhang, co-founder and executive director of the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, as chair of the working group.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Trending

Related News
Working group formed to determine the future of UK open banking
/regulation

Working group formed to determine the future of UK open banking

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary
/retail

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary

OBIE seeks CEO

10 Dec 2021

Crosswell promises to learn from past mistakes at the OBIE

11 Oct 2021

OBIE chief resigns following bullying investigation

01 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Stripe lays off 1100 employees

  2. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  3. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  4. Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

  5. Amazon launches merchant cash advancement programme

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023