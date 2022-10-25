Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

The European Union is preparing rules that would require banks in the eurozone to offer instant payments in euros, according to Reuters.

According to a draft law seen by Reuters, only 11% of euro credit transfers were in the form of instant payments at the end of 2021.

Says the draft: "Payment service providers (PSPs) that provide credit transfers in euro will be required to offer the service of sending and receiving IPs in euro. The requirement would cover 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

The draft law will be published this week and will then go to EU states and the European Parliament, says Reuters.

PSPs would then have six months to be ready to receive instant payments in euros in the euro area. They would have a year for sending instant payments in euros.

The rules are part of efforts to develop "competitive home-grown and pan-European market-based payments solutions".

The EU has long sought to foster rivals to the dominant US players, Visa and Mastercard. Earlier his year, one such effort - the European Payments Initiative - was forced to give up on its effort after more than half its bank members left.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked

Trending

Related News
Citi launches Sepa instant payments in Europe
/payments

Citi launches Sepa instant payments in Europe

EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit
/payments

EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

10 Feb

European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

19 May 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023