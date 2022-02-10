Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

The European Commission is set to introduce legislation covering a digital euro and full EU-wide coverage of instant payments through Sepa Instant early next year.

The bill will serve as the legal foundation for the European Central Bank’s ongoing technical work on the creation of a central bank digital currency. On instant payments, the proposed legislative changes are intended to address the fragmented market for cross-border real-time payments and provide a spur to Open Banking initiatives across the Union.

While details are scarce, EU commisioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness told a conference that the new rules are required to accelerate the roll-out of instant payments in the EU. Joe Morley, GM for Europe at TrueLayer, welcomed the news: "This can't happen soon enough with so much efficiency currently being lost due to the lack of a coherent implementation of Sepa Instant Payments in the EU. It needs to be ubiquitous and become the default option. There is no compelling reason why this cannot be the case when the solution exists - to date it's been an adoption problem. European business deserves better and this is an easy win-win for cross border competitiveness within the EU - both for merchants and consumers."

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
P27 Nordic Payments secures merger approval from EU Commission
/payments

P27 Nordic Payments secures merger approval from EU Commission

EBAday 2021: Payments leaders race to perfect digital identity solutions
/identity

EBAday 2021: Payments leaders race to perfect digital identity solutions

EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

03 Jun 2021

EBAday 2021: Finding European synergy in the transition from Open Banking to Open Finance

09 Apr 2021

EC and ECB join forces to investigate digital euro

20 Jan 2021

No rivalry between public and private digital currency solutions – European Commission

14 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

  5. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?