Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Identity Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

The European Central Bank has warned that the charges levied by banks for instant payments are proving a barrier to uptake and "must change".

Speaking at a payments forum hosted by Finland's central bank, ECB board member Fabio Panetta notes that on the operational side, the Eurosystem has taken steps to ensure the pan-European reach of instant payments by the end of 2021 through the Target instant payments settlement service (TIPS).

"But we know that the private sector, by contrast, has made far less progress on this front," he contends. "The next step is for payment service providers to offer instant payments at attractive and transparent conditions."

This means that prices should be neither excessive nor hidden to consumers, Panetta says, pointing out that the cost for service providers of using TIPS is 0.20 eurocent (€0.002) per instant payment transaction.

However, instant payments are sometimes offered to consumers for €1 per transaction.

"This must change," says Panetta. "For instant payments to become the new normal, they must be cheap and easy to use. We would also like to see providers make instant payments available on all commonly used electronic channels and offer much-desired functionalities such as Request-to-Pay."

Panetta welcomed the work by the European Payments Initiative, a collective of banks which is working to develop a pan-European payment solution for the point of interaction.

"We are increasingly paying online and with cards. The pandemic has further accelerated this trend," he says. "In facing these developments, Europe is not optimally positioned, not least because of the 'wait-and-see' attitude that has in some cases prevailed in the past. This has made Europe overly dependent on a few foreign providers for card and online payments, resulting in a high degree of market concentration."

On the cross-border front, Panetta notes the work undertaken by the ECB and Sveriges Riksbank to use the Tips platform for insant exchange of euros and Swedish krona, and on the ongoing exploration of a central bank backed digital euro.

"To promote innovation and digitalisation, we are also investigating the opportunities of pan-European electronic identities and electronic signatures for retail payments," Panetta concludes. "Finally, the strategy encompasses work on the environmental sustainability of payments and on access to payments for all citizens."

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Identity Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2021: Why privacy is key to progressing a digital euro
/payments

EBAday 2021: Why privacy is key to progressing a digital euro

Privacy ranked the most important feature for future digital euro
/crypto

Privacy ranked the most important feature for future digital euro

Interoperability crucial for DLT in post-trade processes - ECB

13 Apr

ECB bids to bust CBDC myths

26 Mar

European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

24 Feb

ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

09 Feb

ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

06 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  3. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand