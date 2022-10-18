Colt Technology completes cloud colocation PoC

UK-based fintech Colt Technology Services has completed a proof of concept (PoC) which it claims demonstrates the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for capital markets firms.

The experiment also supports the move to on-demand services and automation of real-time raw data and trading applications, states Colt.

Also involved in the PoC was Amazon Web Services (AWS), which helped to build virtual distribution points of presence in the AWS cloud.

According to Colt global director for capital market solutions Arthur Rank, the successful PoC will enable capital markets firms to move more workloads into the cloud.

“Capital Market customers across the globe have increasingly been looking to the cloud to drive their digital transformations, but until now they have been limited by the inability of Cloud Service Providers to facilitate multicast."

Finextra has recently launched the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2023. For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event page here.