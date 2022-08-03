Finextra announces inaugural Financial Cloud Summit

Finextra is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, set to take place in early 2023.

Cloud has unequivocally been a key driver of banking’s ongoing digital transformation. The Summit will dive in to debates around the impact that cloud has borne on the financial industry, and its ability to drastically improve customer experience, facilitate communication strategies, and open up opportunities across the entire banking sector.



The summit will be split into three stages of cloud usage: Strategy, Migration, and Optimisation. Panels will feature cloud specialists and experts from across banking technology, discussing the best ways to approach and build a plan of action across the three stages.



Many banks are still in the early stages of incorporating cloud processes into their services. More and more are using cloud to enhance their services in payments, clearing, and settlement. The Financial Cloud Summit will support banks in bridging the cloud migration gap.



The event is a unique opportunity to identify applicable cloud strategies and network with the brightest minds in the banking industry.



Keep your eyes peeled for updates in the coming weeks, as Finextra announces the full agenda, speaker line-up and lead sponsors!



The summit will take place on the 2nd of March 2023 at King’s Place in London, please register your interest here.