Standard Chartered to put customer-facing applications in the cloud

Standard Chartered Bank has struck a five-year deal with Amazon Web Services to run its strategic banking systems and customer-facing applications in 60 markets on AWS.

The agreement significantly extends Standard Chartered's existing relationship with AWS, which already provides the foundational underpinning of the bank's Nexus banking-as-a-service unit and virtual bank MOX in Hong Kong. A number of Standard Chartered's flagship applications, like its core banking system, eBBS, and global payment platform, SC Pay, are also cloud-native.



Michael Gorriz, group chief information officer of Standard Chartered says the use of AWS infrastructure and cloud services across its entire business will enable it to be more responsive to customer needs and create new applications.



“A cloud-first strategy allows us to be more agile and client-focused so our customers have better experiences and faster access to innovative new products," he says. "At the same time, we are improving our operational efficiency and resilience by using the best-in-class security, privacy, and compliance delivered through cloud infrastructure.”



The agreement with AWS comes just four months after the bank inked a three year deal with Microsoft to use Azure as a preferred cloud platform, addressing customers’ security, privacy and compliance requirements across the bank’s global footprint.