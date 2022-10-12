Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Fiserv, Inc.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank and Fiserv launch combined payments and banking joint venture

Deutsche Bank and Fiserv launch combined payments and banking joint venture

Deutsche Bank and Fiserv have launched vert, a payment acceptance and banking services provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The new entity has been introduced to meet market demand for user-friendly, integrated solutions that enable them to accept payments and move and manage money, says the German bank.

Vert promises clients faster payments, modern technology, acceptance of common payment types and an online dashboard providing transaction data and other business reports.

Thorsten Woelfel, managing director sales & product at Vert, says: “By combining the strength of Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, with Fiserv, the world’s largest merchant acquirer, we can provide our vert members with a secure, fast and technologically advanced payment acceptance solution."

For merchants, vert offers a portable payment device for accpeting a broad range of payments and includes a tip function and apps that facilitate better business management. This is combined with a mobile app that enables merchants to use their own Android smartphone or tablet as a contactless payment terminal. Users can also take up a portable card reader for accepting card payments at the counter and at the table without having to carry around a heavy device.

Further down the line, vert plans to rollout services for online payment acceptance and for currency conversion.

“Vert brings together the expertise of two market leaders in cash management and payment acceptance technology," says Kilian Thalhammer, head of merchant solutions at Deutsche Bank. "In co-operation with Vert, we can provide accounts, payment solutions and banking services to our SME customers.”

Deutsche Bank, together with its Postbank and Fyrst brands, has around 800,000 SMEs who will be able to access the new service, with some merchants already live. The joint venture will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank-clients and is expected to employ a low triple-digit workforce.

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Fiserv, Inc.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Customer Experience – Can Financial Institutions meet new challenges & expectations? - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Fiserv, Inc.

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?[Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank to assign risk value to merchant transactions in fight against fraud
/security

Deutsche Bank to assign risk value to merchant transactions in fight against fraud

Deutsche Bank to develop white label BNPL product for merchants
/payments

Deutsche Bank to develop white label BNPL product for merchants

Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

20 Sep 2021

Deutsche Bank culls Dublin workforce

06 Jul 2021

Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

21 Jun 2021

Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

28 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023