/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
CyberSource Corporation Deutsche Bank

Security

Retail banking Payments
Deutsche Bank to assign risk value to merchant transactions in fight against fraud

Deutsche Bank is using artificial intelligence technology from Visa subsidiary Cybersource to give merchant customers a fraud risk score for individual transactions.

The 'Decision Manager' application uses risk models and global intelligence from billions of data points on the Visa network, allowing good transactions to be accelerated and suspected fraudulent transactions to be blocked. The offer is aimed at small, medium-sized and large companies.

Denise Burkett-Stus, head of Cybersource Europe says that in 2021, Decision Manager prevented the equivalent of more than $22 billion in potential fraud worldwide.

"Cybersource helps Deutsche Bank to resolve the tension between making payments easy and keeping their client’s business safe," she says. "By pairing key insights from experienced managed risk analysts with a battle-tested decision engine, we are able to build safety and convenience into the fabric of every payment experience."

Kilian Thalhammer, head of merchant solutions at Deutsche Bank, comments: "With the solution from Visa and Cybersource, we are offering merchants a whole new form of risk management. In this way, our clients receive even more service from a single source which ensures less complexity."

CyberSource Corporation Deutsche Bank

Security

Retail banking Payments
