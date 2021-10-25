Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Bakkt

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard partners Bakkt for crypto push

Mastercard partners Bakkt for crypto push

Mastercard is joining force with Bakkt to make it easier for merchants, banks and fintechs to offer cryptocurrency services.

The deal with digital asset platform Bakkt marks an escalation of Mastercard's already aggressive move into crypto, enabling thousands of banks and millions of merchants to integrate crypto into their products.

Mastercard clients will be able to offer Americans the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets through custodial wallets powered by the Bakkt platform. The partnership will also enable streamlined issuance of branded crypto debit and credit cards.

Mastercard will also integrate crypto into its loyalty solutions, enabling its partners to offer cryptocurrency as rewards and create fungibility between loyalty points and other digital assets.

Sherri Haymond, EVP, digital partnerships, Mastercard, says: “Together with Bakkt and grounded by our principled approach to innovation, we’ll not only empower our partners to offer a dynamic mix of digital assets options, but also deliver differentiated and relevant consumer experiences.”

Nancy Gordon, EVP, loyalty, rewards and payments, Bakkt, adds: “As brands and merchants look to appeal to younger consumers and their transaction preferences, these new offerings represent a unique opportunity to satisfy increasing demand for crypto, payment and rewards flexibility.”

Related Companies

MasterCard Bakkt

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​

Trending

Related News
Mastercard buys crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace
/crypto

Mastercard buys crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace

Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms
/crypto

Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

Gemini partners Mastercard on crypto rewards card

28 Apr

Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

11 Feb

ICE unit Bakkt to list on the Nyse

12 Jan

ICE's Bakkt raises $300 million for consumer market push

17 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. X1 rolls out smart credit card to 350,000-strong waitlist

  4. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  5. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider