Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale impack Ratings

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen and Altalurra invest €4.5 million in impak Ratings

SocGen and Altalurra invest €4.5 million in impak Ratings

Societe Generale is burnishing its environmental credentials by joining with Altalurra Ventures in a €4.5 million round in impact analysis and ratings agency impak Ratings.

Launched in 2019 and based in Montreal and Paris, impak Ratings assesses how companies mitigate their negative impacts and how they generate positive ones, all through the lens of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The startup studies not only the ESG risks to a company’s business model, but also the impact of a company on its environment and society.

In addition to its investment, Societe Generale chose impak Ratings in December 2021 as its partner to provide impact analysis for all its major corporate clients and integrate the ratings into the bank’s standard business processes.

“Having a good understanding of our clients’ environmental and social issues is essential in supporting them with their sustainability roadmap," says Pierre Palmieri, head of global banking and advisory, SocGen. "By welcoming the start-up into Societe Generale Ventures, Societe Generale is contributing to accelerating the environmental and social transformation of its clients’ activities.”

Altalurra is also co-developing impact assessment rating with impak for use by institutional investors.

Paul Allard, co-founder and CEO of impak Ratings, comments: “The announcement of our partnership with Societe Generale is significant and confirms impak’s positioning as a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe. It shows the acceleration of the financial sector’s transformation towards responsible and positive impact finance."

Related Companies

Société Générale impack Ratings

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Trending

Related News
Metaco wins crypto custody gig with SocGen
/crypto

Metaco wins crypto custody gig with SocGen

SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme
/startups

SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

Global banks form group to decarbonise aviation industry

08 Apr

SocGen makes play to be a data-driven bank

24 Nov 2021

SocGen to cut 3700 jobs in merger with Credit du Nord

12 Oct 2021

SocGen to overhaul global transaction banking business with Temenos

16 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Samsung launches credit card in India

  3. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  4. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  5. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications