SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

Societe Generale has launched an accelerator programme for startups working in trade finance cash management, factoring and correspondent banking.

The French bank is inviting startups working on data, client communication interfaces, CSR, and fraud, amongst other topics.



Firms have until the end of May to apply for the six-month incubation period, during which they will get access to SocGen's expertise and the chance to try out their offerings in real-life business environments.



Claire Calmejane, chief innovation officer, SocGen, says: "With the ‘Payments & Transaction Banking Accelerator’, we are taking a strong role in supporting the startup ecosystem and in transforming transaction banking activities."