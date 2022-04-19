Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cash management Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

Societe Generale has launched an accelerator programme for startups working in trade finance cash management, factoring and correspondent banking.

The French bank is inviting startups working on data, client communication interfaces, CSR, and fraud, amongst other topics.

Firms have until the end of May to apply for the six-month incubation period, during which they will get access to SocGen's expertise and the chance to try out their offerings in real-life business environments.

Claire Calmejane, chief innovation officer, SocGen, says: "With the ‘Payments & Transaction Banking Accelerator’, we are taking a strong role in supporting the startup ecosystem and in transforming transaction banking activities."

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cash management Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models[New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Trending

Related News
SocGen makes play to be a data-driven bank
/cloud

SocGen makes play to be a data-driven bank

SocGen to overhaul global transaction banking business with Temenos
/wholesale

SocGen to overhaul global transaction banking business with Temenos

Trending

  1. Sweatcoin app launches crypto token

  2. Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

  3. UK retailers lost &#163;130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

  4. CFPB says TransUnion &quot;incapable of operating its businesses lawfully&quot;

  5. Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale