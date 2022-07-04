Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon Egypt rolls out BNPL options

Amazon Egypt rolls out BNPL options

Amazon has collaborated with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fintech platform, vaIU, to launch affordable payment options for Amazon Egypt.

Through this service, customers will be able to opt for one of a variety of BNPL installment plans at check-out. They can select a payment option based on their credit limit, which is provided by vaIU. Shoppers will be able to spread payments over periods of 6 to 60 months without any downpayment, and make purchases with a minimum spend of EGP 500 in a variety of product categories.

On the announcement, Peter George, managing director of Amazon Payment Services, said: “As we continue to grow our businesses in different parts of the world, I am very excited to see Amazon Egypt contributing to the country’s digital economy through innovation to provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience, anchored in convenient payment methods.”

On the benefits of BNPL, Walid Hassouna, CEO of valU, observed: “By taking advantage of deferred payment methods, customers have more freedom to spend without the fear of feeling squeezed financially.”

Current trends indicate that BNPL is gaining lots of interest from big players, but increased regulatory scrutiny and a turbulent tech market is showing some strain. The UK government has enforced harsher regulation to protect consumers when it comes to BNPL lending.

Related Companies

Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Trending

Related News
Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ
/payments

Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

Finastra launches BNPL alternative
/payments

Finastra launches BNPL alternative

Revolut to roll out 'responsible' BNPL product across Europe

24 Jun

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022