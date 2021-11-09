Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Amazon adds Venmo as payment option

Amazon adds Venmo as payment option

PayPal has struck a deal with Amazon to enable US shoppers to pay for purchases using their Venmo accounts.

PayPal is not a payment option on Amazon but from next year, the 80 million users of its Venmo service will be able to pay for purchases on the e-commerce giant's app and website.

“We understand our customers want options and flexibility in how they make purchases on Amazon,” says Ben Volk, director, global payment acceptance, Amazon.

Amazon has mainly restricted its payment options to cards but recently inked a deal with Affirm to offer customers a buy now, pay later option.

