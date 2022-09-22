Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RBCx and RBC Ventures merge

RBCx and RBC Ventures merge

The Royal Bank of Canada is merging its tech banking and innovation arm, RBCx, with its group for acquiring and investing in technology platforms, RBC Ventures.

Under the RBCx brand, the combined entity will work to support Canada’s tech firms and entrepreneurs in four areas: banking services, capital, platform, and ventures.

Banking will power technology businesses with products and services to help them scale; capital will invest, administer, and manage funds for VCs and companies with a focus on the tech, life sciences, and climate sectors; platform will help portfolio companies and banking clients scale with marketing, operations, design, and technology expertise; and ventures will consist of a portfolio of technology businesses focused on building new capabilities for RBC.

Sid Paquette, head, RBCx, says: "We aren’t just offering banking products to the tech industry, we are connecting founders with other founders, providing access to financing through our fund finance group, investing in and scaling our internal Ventures innovation portfolio, supporting companies on their growth journey with our platform group, and helping tomorrow’s change makers scale globally."

