Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBC Ventures rolls out app for kids

RBC Ventures rolls out app for kids

Canada's RBC Ventures has developed a money management app and prepaid card that helps kids make their own earning and spending decisions.

Available on iOS and Android, the Mydoh app can be downloaded by parents who then invite their kids to create personalised accounts on the platform.

Users get a digital Visa prepaid card immediately upon sign-up, and then they receive a physical card, which parents can lock and unlock at any time.

The app's interactive tools promise to provide children with hands-on, real-world experience in responsible spending while still allowing for parental guidance and oversight. Parents can assign tasks or chores that their children can complete to earn money.

Although Mydoh is operated by RBC, it is available to customers of other Canadian banks.

“Good money management habits are not innate. Like any life skill, they need to be learned early. Mydoh helps make this experience fun and engaging,” says Gaurav Kapoor, founder, Mydoh.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
RBC to create 300 tech jobs at new Calgary Innovation Hub
/people

RBC to create 300 tech jobs at new Calgary Innovation Hub

Greenlight hits $2.3bn valuation on $260m funding round
/startups

Greenlight hits $2.3bn valuation on $260m funding round

Till raises $5m for kids' banking platform

26 Apr

Chase introduces kids account

13 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  3. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  4. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  5. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights