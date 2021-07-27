RBC to create 300 tech jobs at new Calgary Innovation Hub

Royal Bank of Canada is to create 300 technology roles at a new Calgary Innovation Hub scheduled to launch this September.

Tech jobs will be available in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, data engineering, full stack agile software delivery, site reliability engineering, machine learning and data analytics.



The new employees will be recruited over a three-year period, and will join the bank's global technology and operations team, which counts 1,500 RBC staff in Calgary and more than 4,000 in Alberta who currently support the bank's wealth management, capital markets and personal and commercial banking businesses.



Companies, partners and institutions interested in partnering with RBC can contact the Calgary Innovation Hub (calgaryinnovationhub@rbc.com) for more information. Those interested in applying for career opportunities, are advised to visit https://jobs.rbc.com/calgaryinnovationhub for more information as roles become available.