News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
ECB issues expression of interest for CBDC prototype user interfaces

The European Central Bank has launched a call for expression of interest for payment service providers, banks and technology companies to join an exercise to develop prototype user interfaces for a digital euro.

Part of the digital euro investigation phase, the bloc's central bank says selected front-end providers will form a pool of providers with which the ECB can collaborate on the development of prototypes that address specific use cases for the CBDC payment process.

The ECB specifies 28 seperate possible use cases, covering all aspects of the design process, from QR codes to user authentication, EID and KYC, among others.

The prototyping exercise will begin with an information session in June to discuss specific expectations for the project.

Interested parties should fill in and send a questionnaire on their capabilities to digitaleuro-procurement@ecb.europa.eu by 20 May 2022, 17:00 CEST.

