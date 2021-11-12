Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) ING

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

ECB taps ING's Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

The European Central Bank has hired ING's global director of payments, Evelien Witlox, to head up its digital euro programme.

Following experimental work earlier in the year, in July the ECB greenlighted a two-year investigation into the prospects for launching a central bank digital currency.

Witlox will lead this work as digital euro project programme manager when she joins the central bank in January as part of the senior management team of the Directorate General Market Infrastructure and Payments.

The investigation phase is designed to address key issues regarding design and distribution of a digital euro that meets the needs of Europeans while at the same time helping to prevent illicit activities and hurting financial stability and monetary policy.

Witlox has been at ING for five years following a 10-year stint at Equens. She is also a member of the European Payments Council board.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) ING

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Trending

Related News
ECB invites tech experts to join CBDC debate
/crypto

ECB invites tech experts to join CBDC debate

European Central Bank green lights digital euro investigation
/crypto

European Central Bank green lights digital euro investigation

ECB bids to bust CBDC myths

26 Mar

ECB fields record response to consultation on digital euro

13 Jan

ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro

02 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Binance legal action sees thousands of claimants join ‘landmark’ proceedings

  2. BNY Mellon launches ISO 20022 Hub

  3. Standard Chartered taps Starling BaaS platform for green savings product

  4. Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

  5. Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach