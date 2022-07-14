Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zip looks for exit from UK

Zip looks for exit from UK

Sydney-listed Zip Co is sounding out buyers for its UK BNPL unit just over a year after arriving in the country, Sky News learns.

Zip's decision follows a tumultous week for the Australian buy now, pay later outfit, which this week terminated a proposed $491 million merger deal with US peer Sezzle, and sold off Pocketbook, the money management app it bought for A$7.5 million in 2016.

Zip is responding to a broad-based downturn in the once hot BNPL sector as the cost of servicing debts rises and VCs fight shy of pouring more money into the sector.

Sky News says it is unclear whether Zip is considering closing down the UK unit if a buyer could not be found.

The company declined to comment on its deliberations or on the number of customers it had acquired since launching in the UK in March last year.

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Zip terminates merger deal with Sezzle
/payments

Zip terminates merger deal with Sezzle

Zip closes money management app to 'reprioritise' BNPL
/payments

Zip closes money management app to 'reprioritise' BNPL

Zip moves into Singapore with Singtel Dash integration

10 Feb

Zip brings virtual card to UK for instore tap and pay

25 Nov 2021

Zip enters India with $50 million investment in ZestMoney

23 Sep 2021

Zip sets sights on Africa with acquisition of Payflex

01 Sep 2021

Zip pushes into EU and Middle East with acquisitions of Twisto and Spotii

24 May 2021

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

  3. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  4. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

  5. Santander to hold awards ceremony in metaverse

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility