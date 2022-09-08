Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Freetrade launches crowdfunding campaign

Freetrade launches crowdfunding campaign

The day after it emerged that a funding round for Freetrade fell apart earlier this year, the UK stock trading app has gone back to the public with another crowdfunding campaign.

Several months ago, Freetrade signed term sheets with new investors to raise money at a £700 million valuation, according to a letter obtained by the Financial Times.

However, in January the deal was killed off amidst a wider dive for the tech sector.

The firm eventually raised £30 million from existing backers through a convertible loan note in May but chose not to seek a new valuation, says the FT.

Despite that raise, Freetrade still moved in June to cut costs and extend its cash runway by laying off about 15% of its 300-strong staff.

Today, Freetrade opened pre-registration for its eighth crowdfunding round, inviting its 17000+ existing investors the option to invest in the convertible loan note.

Adam Dodds, CEO, Freetrade, says: "Despite significant headwinds in global stock markets, we’ve seen existing and new customers continue to grow throughout 2022.

"Investors are not wasting the opportunity presented by market volatility and Freetrade, as a business, is doing the same."

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
Freetrade to cut up to 15% of staff
/people

Freetrade to cut up to 15% of staff

Freetrade raises £30 million through convertible loan note
/retail

Freetrade raises £30 million through convertible loan note

Freetrade in the dock over misleading influencer promotions

10 Feb

Freetrade hits £8 million on first day of crowdfund

25 Nov 2021

Freetrade launches seventh crowdfunding campaign

15 Nov 2021

UK stockbroking app Freetrade raises $69 million

23 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut under pressure over internal audit

  2. Upgrading UK&#39;s payments infrastructure to boost GDP by $3.8bn by 2026

  3. UK&#39;s bank branch sharing project to be extended

  4. Lloyds: almost 9 in 10 card payments now contactless

  5. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution