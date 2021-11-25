Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Freetrade hits &#163;8 million on first day of crowdfund

Freetrade hits £8 million on first day of crowdfund

Commission-free stockbroking app Freetrade has raised £8 million on its first day of trading on Crowdcube

The company raised £5m in private mode from previous investors and those who had signed up for early access. And after less than four hours in public mode, the firm hit £8m with investors from 63 countries taking part in the round.

Since Freetrade’s last crowdfunding round in May 2020, total registered users on the platform have increased from approximately 150,000 to over 1 million, representing a nearly 600% increase in 18 months. Client assets now exceed £1bn, helped by the launch of new subscription accounts, including ISAs, Freetrade’s Plus membership and the Freetrade Pension.

Freetrade priced the current round - its seventh in total - at a valuation of £650 million. It comes just seven months after the company raised a Series B round of $69 million.

Freetrade is to use the funds to embark on European expansion, followed by a tilt at Australia and the US markets, where it will face up against Robinhood. The product roadmap for the Crowdcube pitch includes plans to rolls out a crypto investing service, fractional trading and securities lending.

The company is currently forecasting revenue for 2021 at £15 million and projected Ebitda losses of £26 million. It intends to hit £50 million in revenue for 2022 on a widening loss of £62 million, rising to £150 million in turnover for 2023 and a redcuced loss of £49 million

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Key Considerations when driving Holistic Cash Management Digitisation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Trending

Related News
Freetrade launches seventh crowdfunding campaign
/retail

Freetrade launches seventh crowdfunding campaign

UK stockbroking app Freetrade raises $69 million
/startups

UK stockbroking app Freetrade raises $69 million

Freetrade crowdfunds £4.5m

14 May 2020

Freetrade closes on $15 million funding in 2019

01 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  2. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach