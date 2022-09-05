ICMA appoints first fintech head

The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has named Georgina Jarratt as its first ever head of fintech and digitalisation in recognition of the growing influence of digital technology on capital markets.

In the newly created position, Jarratt will be responsible for leading a number of the trade association's tech-themed initiatives including the Common Domain Model for repo and bonds and the Common Data dictionary for primary bond markets.

Other ongoing ICMA projects include working groups on marekt and electronification and DLT and blockchain in the bond markets.

Jarratt joins from HSBC where she has spent the last 17 years and was most recently head of transformation, digital and innovation, private banking.

"Georgina will be instrumental in advancing our work in fintech and digitalisaiton in a broader and more strategic way to bring further efficiency, standardisation and suchequently automaiton to the capital markets," said Bryan Pascoe, ICMA chief executive.