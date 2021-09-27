Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Big banks join post-trade DLT joint venture Marketnode

Big banks join post-trade DLT joint venture Marketnode

A host of big banks have joined Marketnode, a digital asset joint venture from Singapore Exchange and Temasek focused on capital markets workflows through smart contracts, ledger and tokenisation technologies.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Orient Securities International, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale and UOB, have been lined up as early adopters of the programme, and will provide market input towards its product development, co-create DLT solutions and jointly explore product expansion beyond fixed income.

The post-trade and asset servicing infrastructure aims to provide issuers, arranger banks, lawyers, investors and paying agents with an issuance-to-settlement network for Asia bonds.

Slated to launch later this year, the project builds on a successful collaboration between SGX, Temasek and HSBC which culminated with the issuance of Asia’s first public syndicated digital bond for Olam International in August 2020. In all, SGX’s digital asset issuance, depository and servicing platform was used to issue four digital bonds by several issuers, with a total size of over S$1 billion.

In addition to its existing strategic collaboration with Covalent Capital, Marketnode will also be partnering with RootAnt Global, a Singapore-based fintech, and SETL, the UK-based blockchain platform to build out its fixed income and multi-asset end-to-end infrastructure.

Lee Beng Hong, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities SGX, says: “By collaborating with banking and technology partners, we are creating network effects and building scale and capability that can be applied cross-assets within a single platform, for the benefit of banks, issuers and investors. We welcome all market participants to join Marketnode in playing a role to accelerate the digital transformation of capital markets.”

He says the JV intends to begin work on other existing and emerging asset classes that have seen growing market demand, including funds and sustainable finance.

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Trending

Related News
UOB to pilot digital bond offering on Marketnode
/markets

UOB to pilot digital bond offering on Marketnode

DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek team on carbon exchange
/sustainable

DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek team on carbon exchange

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure

22 Jan

SGX issues first digital bond

01 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  4. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  5. Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity