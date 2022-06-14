Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Atos Euronext Nexi

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nexi sells capital markets business to Euronext for €57 million

Nexi sells capital markets business to Euronext for €57 million

Euronext is to acquire the technology business supporting its fixed income platform, MTS, from Nexi for €57 million.

The disposal of Nexi's capital markets activities is in line with a strategic review to focus on its core payment processing business following the completion of mergers with Nets and SIA.

According to Nexi, the business being sold generated recurring EBITDA of c.€5m per annum.

For Euronext, the acquisition will enable the exchange to internalise its largest IT contract.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and chairman of the Managing Board at Euronext says the deal represents a key milestone in the Borsa Italiana Group integration process.

"At Euronext, owning the intellectual property of our critical operations is at the center of our strategy, to secure the robustness of our operations and to enable further development and product innovation,” he says.

Upon completion, Nexi will retain other parts of the unit and continue to service Euronext in certain compliance, surveillance and post-trade functions.

Related Companies

Atos Euronext Nexi

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Related News
Nexi in talks to acquire BPER merchant payment business
/payments

Nexi in talks to acquire BPER merchant payment business

Nexi to acquire 51% of Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business in Greece
/payments

Nexi to acquire 51% of Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business in Greece

Euronext offloads Centevo to Profile Software

22 Mar 2021

Nexi and Nets enter exclusive negotiations on blockbuster merger

02 Nov 2020

LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext

09 Oct 2020

SIA and Nexi agree blockbuster merger

05 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022