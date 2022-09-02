Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Singapore welcomes another digital bank

Singapore welcomes another digital bank

The digital bank market in Singapore has grown following the launch of Trust Bank, a partnership between Standard Chartered and local retailer FairPrice.

The challenger bank offers the typical retail banking service, along with a numberless credit card which the bank claims is a market-first for Singapore. 

“We strongly believe we will be setting a new standard for digital banks – a wide product range, completely transparent product design with no hidden fees and a very intuitive and easy customer experience,” said Dwaipayan Sadhu, CEO of Trust Bank.

The shareholders, Standard Charted and FairPrice holding company BetaPlus, have jointly invested $285m in the venutre and hold 60% and 40% stakes respectively.

The launch of Trust comes hot on the heels of GXS, a digital bank for consumers and business launched by Telco Singtel and superapp Grab which launched earlier this week.

Meanwhile in June Chinese e-commerce giant Ant Group launched Anext, a wholesale digital bank in Singapore.

 

 

