Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Singapore banks take further step to tackle digital scammers

Singapore banks take further step to tackle digital scammers

Singapore's banks are stepping up their defences against scammers, rolling out a host of measures, including an emergency self-service kill switch for customers to suspend their accounts.

In January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) outlined a series of moves designed to tackle a spate of SMS phishing scams targeting people on the island.

Now, the MAS and ABS, in consultation with police, have put together additional measures, which banks will roll out by the end of October.

These include requiring additional customer confirmations to process significant changes to accounts and other high-risk transactions; a default transaction limit for online fund transfers to S$5000; the kill switch; and co-locating bank staff at the police anti-scam centre. Banks are also encouraging customers to use their apps rather than web browsers.

The January measures included the removal of clickable links in emails and text messages sent to retail customers.

The MAS says: "While the enhanced anti-scam measures put in place by banks may lengthen the time taken for customers to complete certain online banking transactions, this is necessary to achieve a greater level of security and protection for their funds."

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
Singapore banks act to tackle spate of SMS phishing scams
/security

Singapore banks act to tackle spate of SMS phishing scams

Crooks hijack bank OTPs to make fraudulent card payments
/crime

Crooks hijack bank OTPs to make fraudulent card payments

Trending

  1. Sequoia warns start-ups: It is not the strongest, most intelligent that survive

  2. Klarna CEO accused of being &quot;tone deaf&quot; after posting list of laid off employees

  3. Mollie poaches Klarna CTO K&#246;ppen

  4. Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

  5. JPMorgan Summer Reading List arrives in the metaverse

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022