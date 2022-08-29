Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Monetary Authority of Singapore

Regulation & Compliance

Retail banking Cryptocurrency
Singapore to tighten retail crypto trading rules

Singapore to tighten retail crypto trading rules

The Monetary Authority of Singapore could introduce "customer suitability tests" in an effort to discourage people from trading cryptocurrencies.

Despite years of warnings and measures, Singaporeans are increasingly trading cryptocurrencies,
MAS managing director Ravi Menon said during a speech on Monday.

Many people seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks of cryptocurrency trading, said Menon.

In January, the regulator restricted digital asset players from promoting cryptocurrency services at public spaces, leading to the dismantling of Bitcoin ATMs and the removal of advertisements in MRT stations.

Now, it is considering further measures, adding "frictions" on retail access to crypto.

"These may include customer suitability tests and restricting the use of leverage and credit facilities for cryptocurrency trading," said Menon.

However, Menon has ruled out a ban on retail trading, conceding that such a move would not work in a borderless world.

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Regulation & Compliance

Retail banking Cryptocurrency
