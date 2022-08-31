Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Railsr

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Railsr hires former Mastercard chairman Rick Haythornthwaite

Railsr hires former Mastercard chairman Rick Haythornthwaite

Embedded finance platform Railsr has hired the former chairman of Mastercard and the World Wide Web Foundation , Rick Haythornthwaite, as its first chairman.

Haythornthwaite stepped down from Mastercard in 2020 and is currently chairman of Ocada Group and the AA. Other top posts include chairmanships at Centrica and Network Rail

Announcing the forthcoming appointment on LinkedIn, Railsr chief Nigel Verdon, says Haythornthwaite was introduced to the business by Mo El Husseiny of Ventura Capital.

He joins the company as it works on a $70 million funding round which should propel the business to Unicorn status and pave the way for a possible public listing.

Railsr has more than 250 business-to-business (B2B) customers and 5.5 million accounts, with current customers including the likes of Foris, Paceline, Plum, Wirex and Wagestream - the very first customer signed in 2018. Strategic Partners include AWS, Salesforce, Visa, Mastercard and Plaid.

Since its formation in 2016, the company has raised over $100m in equity financing and has the backing of leading investors, including Visa. Additionally, the UK-headquartered startup is now a global platform servicing global and regional customers, with offices in Europe, Apac and the US.

Related Companies

Railsr

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Banking for Humans: Creating Hyper-Personalised Experiences[Webinar] Banking for Humans: Creating Hyper-Personalised Experiences

Trending

Related News
Plum joins forces with Railsr to launch debit card
/payments

Plum joins forces with Railsr to launch debit card

Railsbank set to join the unicorn club - Sky News
/retail

Railsbank set to join the unicorn club - Sky News

Railsbank launches white label BNPL package for retailers

13 Jan

Railsbank appoints Wise MD Stuart Gregory as chief product officer

06 Sep 2021

Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

14 Jul 2021

Railsbank and Plaid form embedded finance partnership

06 May 2021

Why Railsbank wants to make lemonade from the Wirecard fiasco

25 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  2. HSBC debuts variable recurring payments for open banking customers

  3. UK supermarket rolls out BNPL loans to tackle rising food costs

  4. Visa tokens overtake physical cards in circulation

  5. Nationwide deploys open banking sweeping feature for new account opening

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022