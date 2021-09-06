Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Railsbank appoints Wise MD Stuart Gregory as chief product officer

Global embedded finance platform Railsbank has announced its appointment of Stuart Gregory as chief product officer. Gregory joins Railsbank to lead product, engineering, and partnerships.

Gregory was a managing director at Wise (formerly TransferWise), where he built launched and scaled the business propositions to represent 20% of Wise at their recent £9 billion listing.

Nigel Verdon, co-founder and CEO of Railsbank, comments: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Stuart to the team and he has already made a significant contribution at what is a very exciting time for us. We value his insights, knowledge and experience of scaling a business which will be of benefit to both our customers and the Railsbank team. Railsbank continues to rapidly expand and Stuart will play a leading role in our future ambitions.”

Prior to Wise, Gregory was VP product at Paysafe Group, responsible for all consumer products worth a total of €100 million in revenue. Before that he was VP head of Visa Checkout product development, at Visa Europe, which involved shaping the digital wallet into a product available for member banks in a £150 million project.

Gregory added: “Embedded Finance is a huge opportunity. It finally moves us beyond stand-alone financial services, and brings them directly into the context of our relationships with people and brands. I’ve been watching Railsbank closely for a few years, as I think they uniquely have the vision to solve this both globally and in a fundamental way. I’m excited to join and see the next generation of experiences that we’re going to design and enable with our partners!”

