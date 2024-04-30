Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SBI Holdings Ripple HashKey

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple enters supply chain finance venture with SBI Group and HashKey DX

Ripple enters supply chain finance venture with SBI Group and HashKey DX

Ripple is joining forces with SBI Group and HashKey DX to bring XRPL-powered supply chain finance to Japan.

Tokyo-based HashKey operates its own blockchain-based supply chain finance product in mainland China. It currently has more than 4,000 companies registered, including 23 banks and 4,300 suppliers. The total trade amount recorded exceeds $7 billion, with financing transactions nearing $3 billion USD.

Now the firm is collaborating with Ripple and SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between SBI Holdings and Ripple, to build similar products for the Japanese market on the XRPL, a decentralized layer 1 blockchain.

As part of this partnership, SBI Group companies will become the first Japanese corporations to utilise the service.

Commenting on the partnership, Andy Dan from HashKey DX states: “The XRPL was the ideal blockchain infrastructure for us to build our proven supply chain finance solution, with its proven enterprise track record and unmatched performance metrics, including rapid settlement speeds, low costs, and scalability, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful transformation and introduce innovative, cutting-edge solutions for businesses in Japan."

Related Companies

SBI Holdings Ripple HashKey

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Related News
Ripple plans stablecoin
/crypto

Ripple plans stablecoin

Ripple to acquire Standard Custody
/crypto

Ripple to acquire Standard Custody

Ripple and Onafriq offer digit asset-enabled payments between Africa and rest of the world

09 Nov 2023

SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

14 Sep 2023

Palau and Ripple pilot Government-backed stablecoin

27 Jul 2023

Ripple scores partial win in SEC lawsuit

14 Jul 2023

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

  3. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

  4. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

  5. EU expands AML regulation impacting cryptocurrency compliance

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks