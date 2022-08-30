Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Branch banking Open banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MPs call for &#39;Big Bang&#39; to free up challenger banks

MPs call for 'Big Bang' to free up challenger banks

The UK should broaden its open banking model to accelerate the growth of fintech as part of a wider new financial services "Big Bang", according to a group of MPs.

While the UK has seen a plethora of new digital challengers enter the market to take on the traditional high street giants in recent years, competition is still being stifled by "regulatory intransigence", says a report from an All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

The Challenger Banking APPG is calling on the government to instigate a new "Big Bang", imitating the 1980s deregulation of financial markets.

The group argues that by removing the shackles from fintechs, the government can make strides in its "levelling-up" agenda for reducing economic imbalances between different parts of the country.

Says the group: "It is time for a new Big Bang to break the restrictive regulatory practices which enshrine the dominance and market share of the big five banks."

Among its specific recommendations, the report calls for more to be done to allow open banking to offer a view of each person’s financial situation.

In addition, the regulator should establish a Financial Services Compensation Scheme-style system for fintechs offering consumer access where their money is not protected by the existing FSCS model.

Banks should also be forced to offer their branches to challengers before closing them, with the government offering financial incentives to these challengers to open branches.

Finally, the report recommends making financial education a stand-alone curriculum item at primary and secondary school level.

Karen Bradley MP, chair of the APPG on Challenger Banks and Building Societies, says: "Levelling-up is a key Government priority and the current cost of living crisis only serves to reemphasise how important it is. Financial Services providers can play a big role, but overly cautious regulation is holding them back.

"Regulators fear of failure means many are forced to operate with one hand tied behind their back and this doesn’t have to be the case."

Read the report:Download the document now 2.7 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Branch banking Open banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships[Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Trending

Related News
Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey
/retail

Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey

Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race
/retail

Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

22 Apr

Trending

  1. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  2. HSBC debuts variable recurring payments for open banking customers

  3. UK supermarket rolls out BNPL loans to tackle rising food costs

  4. Nationwide deploys open banking sweeping feature for new account opening

  5. Visa tokens overtake physical cards in circulation

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022