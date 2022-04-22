Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

Some UK challenger banks are failing to conduct adequate checks on new customers and need to improve their financial crime assessments, according to an FCA review.

Over the last decade, a slew of digital-first challengers have transformed the UK banking market, attracting millions of customers with slick interfaces and up-to-date IT systems that give them an edge over the traditional high street giants.

However, the FCA says its review identified a rise in the number of Suspicious Activity Reports reported by challenger banks, raising concerns about the adequacy of their checks when taking on new customers.

Some of the six unnamed retail lenders covered in the review failed to even adequately check their customers’ income and occupation.

Some of the banks were also found not to consistently applying enhanced due diligence and were not documenting it as a formal procedure to apply in higher risk circumstances, for example when managing politically exposed persons.

However, the FCA has praised "innovative" use of technology to identify and verify customers at speed.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director, markets, FCA, says: "Challenger banks are an important part of the UK’s retail banking offering. However, there cannot be a trade-off between quick and easy account opening and robust financial crime controls.

"Challenger banks should consider the findings of this review and continue enhancing their own financial crime systems to prevent harm."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
FCA records 50% rise in serious cyber incidents at UK firms
/security

FCA records 50% rise in serious cyber incidents at UK firms

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale