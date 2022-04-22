FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

Some UK challenger banks are failing to conduct adequate checks on new customers and need to improve their financial crime assessments, according to an FCA review.

Over the last decade, a slew of digital-first challengers have transformed the UK banking market, attracting millions of customers with slick interfaces and up-to-date IT systems that give them an edge over the traditional high street giants.



However, the FCA says its review identified a rise in the number of Suspicious Activity Reports reported by challenger banks, raising concerns about the adequacy of their checks when taking on new customers.



Some of the six unnamed retail lenders covered in the review failed to even adequately check their customers’ income and occupation.



Some of the banks were also found not to consistently applying enhanced due diligence and were not documenting it as a formal procedure to apply in higher risk circumstances, for example when managing politically exposed persons.



However, the FCA has praised "innovative" use of technology to identify and verify customers at speed.



Sarah Pritchard, executive director, markets, FCA, says: "Challenger banks are an important part of the UK’s retail banking offering. However, there cannot be a trade-off between quick and easy account opening and robust financial crime controls.



"Challenger banks should consider the findings of this review and continue enhancing their own financial crime systems to prevent harm."