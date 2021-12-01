Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wise embarks on US hiring spree

Wise embarks on US hiring spree

London-listed money transfer group Wise is eyeing North American expansion in the new year, setting out plans to open an Austin office and add 150 people to its team on the continent.

Wise’s regional expansion plan comes as the company reveals that North America revenue grew 29% to £54.2 million in the half-year ended September 30, slightly lower than overall revenue growth of 33% to £256.3 million.

In addition to the new Austin office, Wise is planning to move its New York headquarters to a larger site and add people to its base in Tampa.

The UK-based firm has made a concerted effort to grow in North America in the past year, forming collaborations with GooglePay, Andrews Federal Credit Union, The Orchard and Payfare. Earlier this week it launched the Wise card in Canada.

Harsh Sinha, CTO, Wise, says: "North America is a critical region for us as we continue to see demand and interest from people and businesses looking to move money instantly, conveniently, transparently and without hidden fees.

"Our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to addressing those needs, and represents a significant step forward in our regional growth strategy.”

Related Companies

Wise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Trending

Related News
Wise profits slip on major recruitment drive
/payments

Wise profits slip on major recruitment drive

Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at £8bn
/markets

Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at £8bn

Wise confirms plans for direct listing

17 Jun

Wise looks to next generation of IT staff with coding school kood / Jõhvi

14 May

TransferWise rebrands as plain old 'Wise'

22 Feb

Trending

  1. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  2. FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

  3. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  4. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

  5. UK&#39;s sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future