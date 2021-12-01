Wise embarks on US hiring spree

London-listed money transfer group Wise is eyeing North American expansion in the new year, setting out plans to open an Austin office and add 150 people to its team on the continent.

Wise’s regional expansion plan comes as the company reveals that North America revenue grew 29% to £54.2 million in the half-year ended September 30, slightly lower than overall revenue growth of 33% to £256.3 million.



In addition to the new Austin office, Wise is planning to move its New York headquarters to a larger site and add people to its base in Tampa.



The UK-based firm has made a concerted effort to grow in North America in the past year, forming collaborations with GooglePay, Andrews Federal Credit Union, The Orchard and Payfare. Earlier this week it launched the Wise card in Canada.



Harsh Sinha, CTO, Wise, says: "North America is a critical region for us as we continue to see demand and interest from people and businesses looking to move money instantly, conveniently, transparently and without hidden fees.



"Our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to addressing those needs, and represents a significant step forward in our regional growth strategy.”