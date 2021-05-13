Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

US Bank Plaid

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US Bank and Plaid ink data sharing deal

US Bank and Plaid ink data sharing deal

US Bank has teamed up with Plaid to enable the lender's millions of customers to connect their accounts to third party apps.

The integration, carried out in "record time", gives US Bank customers an API-based, credential-less open finance experience that lets them share their account data with thousands of fintechs.

The partnership includes new bi-directional functionality between US Bank My Controls and the Plaid Portal, meaning shared customers can adjust their permissions through either company, with the settings synced across more than 4500 applications on Plaid’s network.

Plaid and US Bank are members of the nonprofit FDX, which is focused on unifying the industry around common standards for secure consumer and business access to their financial data.

Gareth Gaston, chief digital officer for platforms and capabilities, US Bank, says: “The overall digital financial ecosystem is stronger when credentials are eliminated and replaced with secure APIs. It also helps customers have greater transparency, control and security to ultimately lead healthier financial lives.”

Plaid does not have such a good relationship with all banks. In January, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon accused the firm of "improperly" using data. Last year, TD Bank filed a trademark infringement suit against Plaid, accusing it of deceptively mimicking its log-in screen, colour scheme and logo to trick users into entering their financial details.

Related Companies

US Bank Plaid

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Related News
Plaid hits $13.5 billion valuation on $425 million funding round
/retail

Plaid hits $13.5 billion valuation on $425 million funding round

Dimon 'scared shitless' by fintechs; calls out Plaid
/predictions

Dimon 'scared shitless' by fintechs; calls out Plaid

Visa and Plaid terminate blockbuster merger

13 Jan

US Bank switches on third party data sharing with Akoya

17 Nov 2020

DoJ sues to block Visa's Plaid acquisition

05 Nov 2020

TD Bank accuses Plaid of duping customers by ripping off its trademarks

15 Oct 2020

Wells Fargo inks data sharing deal with Plaid

19 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  2. Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

  3. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  4. Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

  5. IBM and EY build centre of excellence to help FIs transition to the cloud

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions