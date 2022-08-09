Barclays rolls out Microsoft Teams worldwide

Barclays bank has signed a multi-year agreement to deploy Microsoft teams as a global collaboration platform, connecting 120,000 staff and services partners in key locations worldwide.

Under the agreement, which represents one of the largest deployments of Teams in the financial services industry, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications networks, with Teams replacing several point solutions previously in use across the company.



As part of its efforts to better connect employees across its business units and functions, Barclays and Microsoft jointly executed a deployment plan for the use of Teams across the company. This plan included enhancing the data retention, search and retrieval capabilities available within Microsoft Purview to meet Barclays’ needs.



“Modern technology is essential to enabling our employees to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a way that is resilient and sustainable,” says Craig Bright, global chief information officer, Barclays. “Microsoft Teams gives us an end-to-end collaboration platform that helps us connect our colleagues and enhance our business capabilities.”