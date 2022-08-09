Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays rolls out Microsoft Teams worldwide

Barclays rolls out Microsoft Teams worldwide

Barclays bank has signed a multi-year agreement to deploy Microsoft teams as a global collaboration platform, connecting 120,000 staff and services partners in key locations worldwide.

Under the agreement, which represents one of the largest deployments of Teams in the financial services industry, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications networks, with Teams replacing several point solutions previously in use across the company.

As part of its efforts to better connect employees across its business units and functions, Barclays and Microsoft jointly executed a deployment plan for the use of Teams across the company. This plan included enhancing the data retention, search and retrieval capabilities available within Microsoft Purview to meet Barclays’ needs.

“Modern technology is essential to enabling our employees to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a way that is resilient and sustainable,” says Craig Bright, global chief information officer, Barclays. “Microsoft Teams gives us an end-to-end collaboration platform that helps us connect our colleagues and enhance our business capabilities.”

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Trending

Related News
Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper
/crypto

Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

HSBC introduces Zoom calls for novice investors
/wealth

HSBC introduces Zoom calls for novice investors

Barclays steps up fintech engagement through Rainmaking partnership

03 Feb

Barclays engages HPE to deliver private cloud platform

16 Dec 2021

Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

05 Oct 2021

Citi introduces 'Zoom-free' Fridays

23 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. UK is card fraud capital of Europe

  2. Brits return to cash as cost of living bites

  3. CBDCs could be &#39;holy grail&#39; of cross-border payments - ECB

  4. Goldman Sachs’s credit card division under investigation by CFPB

  5. JP Morgan rolls out cross-border liquidity product in Saudi Arabia

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success