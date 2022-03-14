HSBC introduces Zoom calls for novice investors

HSBC UK has become the first bank in the UK to launch a video call support feature as part of its online advice service, My Investment.

The new feature, Remote Assisted Digital, will allow customers to complete a booking request through the My Investment public website page and organise a Zoom appointment to complete their applications.



The launch of Remote Assisted Digital follows the introduction of a Live Chat functionality last year.



The new video chat facility is in response to customer insight from the bank, which identified that over a third of people wanted to talk to someone face-to-face after receiving advice through the platform, before they made the step of opening an account.



James Hewitson, head of wealth management at HSBC UK says: “We know that the majority of our customers are novice investors. Taking the first leap into investing can feel like a big decision and we want to help our customers by providing this extra level of support.



“A conversation with an expert adds that human touch and can provide reassurance that investors are making the right decision. We are on hand to help our customers navigate their investment journey.”