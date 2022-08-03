Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC points to IT risks of proposed break up

HSBC points to IT risks of proposed break up

HSBC has warned of significant IT risks to the business should proposals by shareholder Ping An Insurance Group of China to break up the lender come to pass.

Ping An wants to split HSBC's Asian operations from the rest of the business, arguing that this would deliver better returns to shareholders.

In a presentation to analysts on a positive second quarter, HSBC CFO Ewen Stevenson hit back at Ping An's proposals, arguing that the risks of setting up separate IT systems for Asia would far outweigh any material benefits from the move.

“If you just look at the one-off costs associated with setting up a structure, if you were to have a separately listed Asian subsidiary, you would have to be able to demonstrate that you had standalone IT systems, which would probably take three to five years to construct, would run into the probably billions of dollars to be able to do that."

One-off restructuring costs and risks to wholesale revenues would also come into play, he says.

"You would have to effectively duplicate corporate functions and IT run costs that we get global synergies on today. You would lose group purchasing power benefits that we get today," he says. "All of the timelines point to three to five years. In that three to five years, we would have to prioritise IT change in respect of the separation rather than IT change in respect of the core business."

Speaking of the bank's transformation programme, CEO Noel Quinn took the opportunity to talk up the impact of digitsation across the global business.

"Digitising HSBC continues to improve the client experience and make our processes more efficient," he says. "We've continued to raise our spending on technology with more than half spent on changing the bank initiatives to drive growth and efficiencies. This is in spite of the commitment to keep our overall costs stable in 2022."

Quinn says the bank has more than doubled the proportion of its agile workforce over the past year, which is expected to translate into a much faster release frequency for new features.

"Our cloud adoption across public and private cloud continues to increase beyond 30% with an ambition to go much further," he adds. "We are simplifying and digitizing the bank. We are engaging and will continue to engage with all our shareholders. We share the desire for improved returns and understand the importance of dividends to them.

"We think the best and safest way to improve returns is to focus on our strategy, which we are confident we'll deliver a return on tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 and materially increased distribution."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
HSBC aims for trans inclusivity by ditching gender data collection
/retail

HSBC aims for trans inclusivity by ditching gender data collection

HSBC to run fintech education course for employees
/people

HSBC to run fintech education course for employees

HSBC kills off trade platform Serai

09 Jun

HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme

29 Mar

HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

16 Mar

HSBC earmarks $100 million to fund green technology

01 Feb

Trending

  1. Swift could face challenge in new era for cross-border payments - EIU

  2. FCA overhauls consumer protection with new Consumer Duty

  3. Microsoft and Nexi collaborate to innovate across the European payments landscape

  4. Temenos and Wipro partner to accelerate digital transformation in banking

  5. 10% of UK adult victims of digital wallet fraud – ACI Worldwide

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success