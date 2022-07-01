Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lloyds seeks head of data ethics

Lloyds Banking Group is advertising for its first group head of data ethics to help it navigate the complexities around the ever-growing use of data and AI.

The financial services sector is facing up to the new ethical issues that arise as big data and machine learning become more embedded into their services.

Lloyds has put its chief data and analytics office at the heart of its £3 billion digitisation programme and is now looking to put in a senior ethics leader.

In a job posting, the bank says the successful candidate will be "responsible for crafting and aligning our Data Ethics strategy, standards and priorities, ensuring 'ethics by design' and 'data used for good' is embedded across the Group".

In addition: "You'll also drive the adoption of data ethics standard methodologies and tooling with appropriate checks and monitoring across business and platform teams."

