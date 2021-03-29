Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to define new rules about data ethics in evolution of Open Banking

FCA to define new rules about data ethics in evolution of Open Banking

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is to use its legislative powers to steer the evolution of Open banking to a broader model of Open Finance.

Open Finance refers to the extension of Open Banking-like data sharing to a wider range of financial products, such as savings, investments, pensions and insurance.

The FCA published a Call for Input in December 2019 on the shift to Open Finance, which could potentially offer significant benefits to consumers, including increased competition, improved advice and improved access to a wider and more innovative range of financial products and services.

The regulator believes it would also create or increase risks and raise new questions around data ethics and digital identity.

"Appropriate regulation will be essential to managing those risks and giving consumers the confidence to use Open Finance services," states the body.

Feedback from 169 market participants indicates that Open Finance could be a significant undertaking for firms given the change in operating environment as a result of Covid-19 and its ongoing impact.

There is a degree of consensus around the key building blocks needed, including a legislative and regulatory framework, common standards and an implementation entity. The aim would be to give consumers and business greater control of the data which they choose to share with third party providers.

The FCA believes there is a strong incentive for firms, TPPs and their representatives to work together on common standards that could support Open Finance. As a first step, the watchdog is encouraging industry to identify a minimal set of data that could be shared on a ‘read’ API basis.

This would help inform assumptions on the feasibility, scope and cost of future legislation.

"We will continue to work with the Government to support the design of future Smart Data legislation and support industry-led efforts to develop common standards and roadmaps to Open Finance," states the FCA. "We will also continue to encourage Open Finance and digital identity propositions to apply for our sandbox and direct support."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (1)

Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith - RTGS & ClearBank - London 29 March, 2021, 09:10Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

We need to be thinking Open Finance for sure, but the control must be via the consumer, they must be at the centre of everything. That means you dont give an access token to a business, no rather you should be holding those tokens and pulling that data in to be shared, not direct sharing.

We also need to kill off this concept of direct APIs, rather we need to be moving to a pub/sub event pattern model.

 

Kill APIs if we want Open Finance – FinTechAndrew – The blog (wordpress.com)

 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Yolt Technology Services brings Open Banking to mortgage lending
/retail

Yolt Technology Services brings Open Banking to mortgage lending

Startups call for Open Finance to break the dominance of banks
/regulation

Startups call for Open Finance to break the dominance of banks

Fintech Scotland wins £22.5 million to establish Open Finance Centre

26 Jun 2020

FCA calls for input on new model for open finance

17 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

  3. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  4. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

  5. Fiat offers free cryptocoins to drivers who go green

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform