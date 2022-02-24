Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

Lloyds outlines £1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

Lloyds Banking Group is to spend £1 billion over the next three years on overhauling its technology infrastructure and self-service capabilities.

The long-term strategy, outlined by new chief executive Charlie Nunn, involves porting 20% of its applications to the cloud by 2024 and decommissioning over 15% of legacy applications.

The initiative comes after a leaked video emerged late last year of a senior Lloyds executive complaining about the age of its on-site technology which was deemed "not fit for purpose".

Nunn says Lloyds wants to increase its digitally active customers by more than 10% by 2024 to in excess of 20 million, by adopting an agile software delivery method and using data and analytics to deliver personalised engagement, offers and pricing. The bank currently boasts 26 million “customer relationships” and more than 18 million digitally active users

Digital capabilities will be applied to the creation of an offering for mass-affluent customers with over £75,000 in liquid assets, and the expansion of its SME proposition through merchant services, trade, cashflow lending, and broader, value added services like supporting SME transition to net zero.

In terms of cost savings, Lloyds is looking to reduce “central functions and office overheads” through a combination of automation, process simplification and a move to hybrid working aimed at cutting the company’s office footprint by 30% by 2024.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Trending

Related News
Lloyds names sustainability competition winners
/sustainable

Lloyds names sustainability competition winners

Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API
/payments

Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API

Lloyds to invest in loyalty app Bink

04 Jan

Lloyds on-site technology deemed “not fit for purpose” in leaked video

20 Dec 2021

Lloyds to cut a further 48 bank branches

20 Oct 2021

Lloyds Banking Group to acquire WealthTech Embark

29 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  2. MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

  3. Toucan takes flight with Dragon’s Den investment

  4. Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

  5. UK regulators publish AI report

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?