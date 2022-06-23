Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi partners Metaco for digital asset custody move

Citi partners Metaco for digital asset custody move

Citi has picked Swiss crypto custody player Metaco to help it develop and pilot a platform that lets clients store and settle digital assets.

Citi will fully integrate Metaco's bank-grade digital asset custody and orchestration platform, Harmonize, into its existing infrastructure, to develop and pilot digital asset custody capabilities.

The bank says the partnership enables it to move into offering digital asset services while tapping into its current technological, operating and servicing model. It is understood the bank is exploring custody capabilities for tokenised securities, specifically.

“We are witnessing the increasing digitisation of traditional investment assets along with new native digital assets. We are innovating and developing new capabilities to support digital asset classes that are becoming increasingly relevant to our clients,” says Okan Pekin, global head, securities services, Citi.

Related Companies

Citi Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Citi digital asset co-heads quit for new venture
/people

Citi digital asset co-heads quit for new venture

Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m
/crypto

Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  3. UK sets out tougher BNPL rules; consumer champions chafe at long timeline

  4. KBC launches Kate Coin

  5. Brex ditches SME clients

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022