Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Giesecke & Devrient Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m

Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m

Swiss digital asset infrastructure startup Metaco has raised $17 million in a series A funding round led by Giesecke+Devrient and joined by Standard Chartered Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

VC Investiere and existing shareholders Swisscom, Sicpa, Avaloq, and Swiss Post joined the round.

Launched in 2018, Metaco’s institutional operating system for digital assets, Silo, enables large financial institutions to securely integrate cryptocurrencies, tokens, and distributed ledger use cases into their core infrastructure.

The firm has built up a roster of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bank implementations including at Finma, BaFin, Banco de España, ECB, and MAS regulated banks and exchanges.

The new funding will be used to broaden the company's presence in the US, South East Asia and Western Europe as well as to step up research and development.

Metaco is also planning to tap into its relationships with G+D and Sicpa - two leaders in the supply of security technology to central banks - to make a push into the Central Bank Digital Currency space.

Adrien Treccani, CEO, Metaco, says: "Metaco not only secured an impressive round of funding, but also has a number of significant partnerships and integrations coming down the pipeline. I look forward to working with our new shareholders and encourage companies to get in touch to explore possible synergies."

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Giesecke & Devrient Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments, [New Paper] Shifting to the New[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Gazprombank to develop cryptoasset service for private clients

Gazprombank to develop cryptoasset service for private clients

Trending

  1. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  2. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  3. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  4. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  5. TSB launches bill management pilot

Research
See all papers »
Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments