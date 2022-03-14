Citi digital asset co-heads quit for new venture

The co-heads of digital assets at Citi have both announced that they are leaving the bank to start a new venture in the crypto space.

Alex Kriete and Greg Girasole made separate LinkedIn posts within an hour of each other confirming that they are quitting Citi for new ventures.



Kriete writes that he will "be taking on a new challenge professionally by creating a new company in this space," while Girasole plans to "start my own venture in the digital asset space".



The pair did not explicitly say that their new ventures are connected, with both promising more details once their garden leave ends.



Both Citi veterans, Kriete and Girasole were last year put in charge of the newly-created digital asset group, housed in the wealth management division.



The unit helps Citi's wealthy clients interested in the likes of Bitcoin, as well as stablecoins, NFTs and CBDCs.



Writes Kriete: "Unsurprisingly to those who know me, I believe digital assets will continue to grow in importance to global capital markets and the formation of new business models, and I could not be more excited to assist in the maturation of this market."