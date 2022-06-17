Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Mode

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards DeFi Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches ‘Bitcoin Cashback’ cards in Brazil and Argentina

Visa launches ‘Bitcoin Cashback’ cards in Brazil and Argentina

Visa has rolled out Latin America’s first crypto cards, through partner companies in Brazil and Argentina.

Teaming up with fintech startups and firms in the region, Visa will issue cards that allow users to receive Bitcoin cashback with every payment made.

In 2021, Visa partnered with Argentinian crypto exchange, Lemon Cash, to release Visa cards offering a 2% Bitcoin cashback for every transaction. Visa is also set to launch Lemon Cash prepaid cards in Argentina, via an agreement with crypto trading platform Satoshi Tango, and Crypto.com cards.

Visa has fostered similar partnerships in Brazil with neobank Zro Bank and crypto-specialising firm Alterbank.

The payments giant is looking to expand crypto cashback cards throughout the region, including Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. Visa plans to build on crypto schemes in Latin America and the Caribbean by providing the regions with tools to expand digital currencies and manage the emerging NFT economy.

In a press release published by Visa, the company stated its long-term goals; “to add value to all forms of legitimate money movement, whether they originate on the Visa network, or beyond – this is key to our network-of-networks strategy, and our work in crypto is a great example of this. The company is focused on making Visa the simplest and most secure way to buy and/or use crypto through a Visa card.”

Earlier this year, fintech group Mode re-launched a Bitcoin cashback program following controversy in late 2021. The group was forced to retract claims that UK retailers Boots, Homebase and Ocado would participate in the scheme. CEO at the time, Ryan Moore, resigned shortly afterwards, succeeded by former Alipay exec, Rita Liu.

Related Companies

Visa Mode

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards DeFi Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Mode appoints former Alipay UK chief Rita Liu as CEO
/people

Mode appoints former Alipay UK chief Rita Liu as CEO

Mode extends Bitcoin Cashback programme to 40+ retailers
/crypto

Mode extends Bitcoin Cashback programme to 40+ retailers

Mode and PayEscape pilot bitcoin payroll product

12 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022