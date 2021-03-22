Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Atos Euronext Profile Software

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Euronext offloads Centevo to Profile Software

Euronext offloads Centevo to Profile Software

Profile Software has acquired Euronext's asset and fund amangement services platform Centevo, as the pan-European exchange moves to divest non-core businesses.

Acquired by Euronext in 2019 as part of the acqusition of Oslo Børs, Stockholm-based Centevo serves more than 65 of the largest asset and fund managers and banks in the Nordics with sales reaching €5.5 mn in 2020,

Evangelos Angelides, Profile’s CEO says the acquisition is complementary to Profile's existing portfolio while presenting new sales opportunities in terms of territories and product enhancements.

"We are integrating with a leading company in the Nordics that has a loyal client base," he says. "We are very happy to be working with Centevo’s team on exchanging technology know-how and enriching and developing our solutions range, to deliver superior, best of market products to the wider region.”

As part of the transaction, Centevo and Euronext central securities depository VPS will maintain their existing relationships, avoiding any disruption to clients.

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

Related Companies

Atos Euronext Profile Software

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext
/markets

LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext

Euronext strengthens post-trade outlook with VP Securities swoop
/markets

Euronext strengthens post-trade outlook with VP Securities swoop

Euronext sees off Nasdaq in battle for Oslo Børs

27 May 2019

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. Revolut leaves Canada

  3. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  4. Axis Bank introduces &#39;Wear &#39;N&#39; Pay&#39;

  5. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021